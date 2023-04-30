Wrexham’s victory parade route map for Tuesday – ‘spread yourself along the route to get a good view’
15 years in the making… and starting at 6.15pm on Tuesday May 2nd a victory parade will leave the Racecourse car park for a tour of Wrexham.
The tour is to celebrate in the success of both the men’s and women’s teams. The men’s team secured promotion with a win over Boreham Wood, and the women’s team secured promotion to the Adran Premier earlier this month.
Crowds are encouraged to spread themselves out along the parade route to ensure a good view of the busses and players.
Below is a map where we have added some street names, and corrected some labels from the council published map:
Below is a description of the route:
1 The victory parade will start at Racecourse Ground – leaving at 6.15pm sharp
2 Turn left onto Crispin Lane (Where the new Welcome to Wrexham mural is located)
3 Turn left onto B5101 Stansty Road (In the direction of Ysgol Plas Coch)
4 Turn left onto B5101 Plas Coch Road (Towards B&Q roundabout)
5 Turn left at roundabout onto A541 Mold Road (heading past the Racecourse)
6 Straight onto A541 Regent Street (Past the train station and Post sorting office)
7 Turning left onto A5152 Grosvenor Road (Heading towards Rhosddu Road roundabout)
8 Straight onto A5152 Link Road (Towards the former Groves school)
9 Turn right at roundabout onto Chester Street (Past the War memorial towards Saith Seren)
10 Turn left onto Holt Street (Keeping the Fusillier on left)
11 Turn right onto Market Street (In front of Ty Pawb Market St Entrance)
12 Onto St George’s Crescent (Passing KFC on left and Wrexham Lager on Right)
13 Turn right towards Eagles Meadow (Loop around Eagles Meadow-clockwise)
14 Turn Right onto Salop Road (towards fountains)
14b Turn left at roundabout to stay on Salop Road (roundabout in front of fountains)
15 Turn Right onto Mount Street (Towards Nags Head)
16 Turn right at roundabout onto Yorke Street (towards Fat Boar/High St)
17 Turn left onto High Street (Direction away from Wynnstay)
18 Turn right onto Hope Street (Main shopping area)
19 Turn left onto Regent Street (Pedestrianised route before heading back along the road to Racecourse car park and end of parade)
Ahead of the parade, Wrexham AFC CEO Fleur Robinson said: “It’s been a huge effort by everybody, on the pitch and off it, and this is a great opportunity for us to thank for the community of Wrexham for their incredible support.
“We are looking forward to commemorating a truly memorable and record-breaking season together.”
Wrexham Council’s lead member for economy and re-generation Cllr Nigel Williams said: “I’m sure that people will be out in large numbers to show their support for both successful Wrexham champion teams, it will be a fantastic momentous occasion for Wrexham. I would encourage everyone attending to spread themselves out along the entire route to get a good view of the parade.” Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News