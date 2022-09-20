Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 20th Sep 2022

Updated: Tue 20th Sep

Wrexham’s first ‘Horror Film Festival’ launching next month

Three scary classics will be on show next month at Wrexham’s inaugural ‘Horror Film Festival’.

Taking place at Ty Pawb, on October 1, the line-up will include the classic 1987 movie “The Lost Boys”

There will also be a world premiere screening of the Directors cut of the zombie apocalypse film “Infestation”.

Originally released back in 2005, this newly edited version is previously unreleased.

The director, producer and some of the cast will be there to do a Q&A after the screening.

Director Edward Evers-Swindell was also the man behind cult film “Dark Signal”, as well as working on numerous other films in the horror genre including the 2005 smash “The Descent”.

Last there will be a showing of “Expiry Date”, which filmed locally in Wrexham and in Llangollen back in 2005.

Starring Erin Richards, who later went on to star in the hit TV series Gotham, it’s a rare chance to see a film that has been out of print for a decade.

Some short films will also be shown along with some selling related items.

‘Mad4Movies’, from the Butchers Market will be present selling horror movies. ‘From Beyond the Grave to Beyond the Stars’ will have a stall selling vintage original film posters and author Marie Cope will be in attendance selling her books.

After the event there will be a horror themed Pub Quiz at the Nags Head with some great prizes on up for grabs.

Tickets are £7 tickets and are available at Mad4Movies in the Butchers Market or by contacting organisers via Facebook here.

