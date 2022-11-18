Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 18th Nov 2022

Updated: Fri 18th Nov

Wrexham’s Children’s Ward to hold special service for families touched by loss

Families who have experienced the loss of a child are invited to Wrexham Maelor’s annual Brightly Shining Stars Service.

The annual service, which first took place in 2006, is an opportunity to collectively remember and celebrate the lives of children, and for families to meet others who have been through similar experiences, as well as see hospital staff from the ward.

This year’s service will be held on Sunday November 20 at 2.30pm, at Wrexham Maelor Hospital Chapel, and is open to all families that have lost a child at the hospital’s Children’s Ward, Accident and Emergency Department or at home with the support of the community teams.

Rebecca Morris, Wrexham Maelor’s Children’s Ward Manager, said: “In the past many families have joined us for this service and it would be lovely to see both these familiar faces again and to welcome some new faces as well.

“The families and staff all find comfort in that fact the children are remembered so fondly.”

The hospital is asking all visitors and staff to wear facemasks, unless exempt, due to an increase in the rates of winter respiratory infections over recent weeks.

Masks will be available at the entrances to health care settings, and all visitors are asked to use type 2 fluid resistant masks provided by the Health Board, not face coverings and masks brought from home.

For more information please contact Play Speacialist Emma Cunnah-Newell via email – emma.cunnah-newell@wales.nhs.uk or phone 01978 725788.

