Wrexham to Bidston railway line blocked after car hits bridge in city centre

There is disruption to trains running between Wrexham to Bidston after a car collided with a bridge.

The incident has led to the closure of a stretch of Bradley Road in Wrexham, between Watery Road Roundabout and Regent Street, as confirmed by North Wales Police.

A traffic report for the area noted slow traffic due to the bridge being struck by a vehicle, with both ways on A5152 Bradley Road closed.

The incident has caused a halt on the train line, leading to cancellations or delays in train services running to and from the stations of Wrexham General and Wrexham Central.

A video circulating on social media shows a BMW that has collided with the Bradley Road Bridge, situated close to Wrexham General railway station.

Transport for Wales website ststes: "Cancellations to services between Wrexham General and Wrexham Central Due to a road vehicle colliding with a bridge between Wrexham General and Wrexham Central all lines are blocked."

