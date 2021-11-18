Wrexham Maelor Hospital opens newly refurbished Renal Unit

Wrexham Maelor Hospital’s Renal Unit has undergone extensive refurbishment to help improve patient care, safety and wellbeing.

The modern unit provides services such as dialysis treatment for patients with chronic kidney disease and renal failure and a 24-hour consultant cover.

The refurbishment provides 18 treatment stations with a more contemporary open-plan space for patients and staff, in a once cramped area, and new beds, healthcare equipment and individual TVs for each patient, to enhance patient comfort and staff experience.

As part of the investment into renal services in the area a renal satellite dialysis unit was also opened in Mold last year, which will remain open to patients to help maintain social distancing and improves infection prevention measures.

Toni Hamlett, renal services manager, said: “The new unit provides a more open, airy, and well-lit space, with better facilities for both the nurses and the patients, and we can now provi de better dialysis self-care and home therapies facilities.

“The unit has been long overdue an upgrade to improve patient care, patient safety and patient wellbeing, in what had become a cramped unit for patients that dialyse in Wrexham.

“Our dedicated nursing and medical staff have pulled together and worked ever so hard to make this a success.”

The geographical spread of units across North Wales means patients are no more than thirty minutes travelling time from a dialysis facility. Altogether the Health Board’s renal service supervises 75 dialysis stations on five sites, for a population of about 750,000.

The Renal Unit is holding an open recruitment day on Sunday, November 21st at 12noon until 2pm, at the Gladstone Centre, Wrexham Maelor Hospital.

The recruitment event is open to all with particular interest in band 5 nurses, no previous training required, as full training will be provided.

For more information, or if you can’t attend and would like to know more, please contact Senior Sister Clare Adamson, via clare.adamson@wales.nhs.uk or call 03000 847342.