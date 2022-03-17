Worth noting: Works begin on new pedestrian crossing in Chester next week

Construction work is due to start on Monday 21 March on the new pedestrian crossing facility at the top of Watergate Street junction near Nicholas Street, Chester.

Works will be carried out by Chesire West and Chester Council’s Highways contractor, Ringway.

The programme of works will be carried out in two phases:

Phase 1: side of Linenhall Place – Monday 21 March for five days (daytime working) – the left turn lane out of Watergate Street will be closed.

To exit Watergate Street, traffic will be right turn only to Grosvenor Roundabout and return on Nicholas Street.

No work will take place at the weekend.

Phase 2: Grosvenor roundabout side – Monday 28 March for five days daytime working – lane one on Nicholas Street up to Watergate Street signals coned out with no left turn into Watergate Street – traffic will be diverted.

Watergate Street will be one-way out only. There will also be a full road closure at the top of Watergate Street junction on Wednesday 30 March in order to install pedestrian road studs within the carriageway area for the new crossing.

This work will be carried out in the evening (from 7pm) and is only expected to be closed for an approximate three-hour window or until the works are complete.

Lane closures will need to remain on 24/7 due to the carriageway being required for pedestrian diversion around the works.

Initial paving works were completed at this location as part of the Northgate works.

However, the installation of this pedestrian crossing had to wait until Clockwise restrictions were lifted, to reduce the impact on through traffic.

This is a busy route so delays are expected at peak times, if you are driving please avoid the area but access will be kept open for walkers and cyclists. Please consider alternative modes of travel if possible.