World Cup 2022: Connah’s Quay High School ready to cheer on former pupil as Wales take on Iran

Lessons will be cancelled at Connah’s Quay High School this morning as pupils come together to watch former student Wayne Hennessy and his Wales teammates take on Iran in the World Cup.

Wales’ second game of the 2022 World Cup kicks off at 10am today when children are in class.

The Welsh government has said it will be up to schools whether to allow pupils to watch the game this morning.

Gareth Bale has said he wants as many of them as possible to do so, he said: “Being a 10am kick-off in Wales, if I was one of the teachers, I’d let them watch the game.”

“I hope they do. It’s a historical moment in Wales, for us to be at a World Cup.”

“Some of the parents of kids I know all want to watch the game but don’t want to take them off school.”

Bale said: “So I think a lot of schools will put the game on for them to cheer us on and get behind us.”

“It’s a mini history lesson, and hopefully it’ll be a great occasion for all of them.”

FAW chief executive Noel Mooney said: “We’ve worked with Welsh government to create a festival in all our schools and the Iran game is perfect for us.”

“You want a child to remember it and, hopefully, go on to play for us and become the future.”

Amanda Creevy Assistant Headteacher Connah’s Quay High School said:“learners at CQHS will come together to watch Wales play in the world cup.”

“We are taking a particular interest as Wayne Hennessy, a former student, is in the Welsh squad.”

“Learners will be watching the match with their year groups, cheering the team on.”

“Learners will attend school in their uniforms, but are permitted to wear a football jumper or something in the Welsh colours.”

“They are asked to bring in a small donation (loose change) which will be given to charity if they can.”

“We are all very much looking forward to supporting the team.”

[Phot: FAW/Instagram]

