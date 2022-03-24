Work will begin next month on a 183 home development at The Airfields in Deeside

Ewloe based Anwyl Homes is set to start work at The Airfields in Deeside in April after receiving planning permission for 183 new homes and completing on the land purchase.

The new development has been named Summers Bridge and will feature a mix of one-bedroom apartments and two, three and four-bedroom detached, semi-detached and mews style homes to meet strong local demand, including for affordable homes.

Public open space and play areas will also be created at the location, breathing new life into the former RAF Sealand site.

The name Summers Bridge was chosen in recognition of John Summers and Sons, the founders of Shotton Steel, who helped to bring industry and prosperity to the area from the late 19th century. The Summers family also built almost 300 homes in nearby Garden City to house workers in the 1920s.

Phil Dolan, managing director for Anwyl Homes Cheshire and North Wales, said: “We’re excited to start work at Summers Bridge following acquisition of the land from Praxis.

The development will provide the opportunity for home buyers to become part of a brand new community, close to excellent amenities and transport links.

“We’ve taken a thoughtful approach to designing each property as well as the layout of the development, so there will be a wide choice of homes available, interspersed with attractive landscaping and green spaces for residents to enjoy.

“It is part of a wider project that will bring new employment and leisure opportunities to the area.”

“It is therefore fitting the development is named after the Summers family who helped transform this area into the thriving business and residential hub it is today when they opened the nearby steelworks in 1896.”

Summers Bridge, a joint development with Bellway, is part of a major regeneration scheme at Deeside Airfields, which forms part of the Northern Gateway – the largest strategic development site in Flintshire.

The wider 140-acre mixed-use development, benefits from outline planning consent for new homes, retail, leisure and commercial units.

Formerly RAF Sealand, the land was previously home to one of Wales’ oldest and longest serving airfields having opened in 1916. The site closed as a Royal Air Force station in 2006.