Work under way on two new integrated health and social care community facilities in Flintshire

Around £23m is being invested in two new social care facilities in Flintshire.

One facility is a care home in Flint, called Croes Atti Residential Care Home, which will house 56 older people.

It's being built where a community hospital used to be.

The project costs about £18 million, with over £11 million coming from Welsh government funds and the rest from the county council.

It will see an existing care home in the area relocated and expanded from its current 31-bed capacity. Integrated social care and health care services will be delivered by Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB) and Flintshire County Council social services teams

The other facility is the Maes Gwern Integrated Service Hub in Mold, which will offer services to people with learning disabilities, autism, and mental health needs.

This project costs around £4.7 million, with £2.9 million from the Welsh government and the rest from the county council.

Maes Gwern Integrated Service Hub will see existing HFT learning disability day services at Tri Ffordd, in Bretton, and the Growing Places mental health day service, in Shotton, relocate to Mold.

Julie Morgan visited the two sites to hear more about the schemes, she said:

"We are committed to delivering new, integrated models of care that will deliver better health and social care outcomes for the people of Wales."

"These two important projects will help to build the community capacity we need to help people live well at home, prevent them needing to be admitted to hospital and supporting them to return swiftly home where they have been admitted."

"I look forward to seeing the projects completed in the near future."

Officials from Flintshire County Council and Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board expressed their excitement about the new facilities, emphasising the expected high quality of care.

Councillor Christine Jones, Flintshire County Council Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Social Services and Wellbeing, added:

"It is great to be delivering these services to our Flintshire residents. We are really proud of the innovation in Flintshire and the continued investment to the development in Flintshire's Services."

