Work on a Flintshire road badly damaged after flooding caused a landslip is set to get underway

Work on a Flintshire road badly damaged after flooding caused a landslip earlier this year is set to get underway.

Flintshire County Council has secured additional funding from Welsh Government to carry out highway remedial works on the B5101 at the Ffrith.

The road was badly damaged by a landslip caused by flooding in January 2021 and has been operating under two-way traffic control whilst we continued to carry out on-site monitoring since this time.

Further repair work to the carriageway, embankment and the installation of remote monitoring points is planned to commence on Monday, 1 November for approximately 4 weeks.

To facilitate the works, the section of the B5101 road between the Old Gate House near Ffrith Hall and the junction of the B5102 Minera Road will be closed to through traffic with a diversion route signed accordingly to ensure the safety of our workforce and highway users.

Flintshire’s Cabinet Member for Streetscene and Transportation, Councillor Glyn Banks said:

“I am delighted that we have been able secure funding for these major repair works. We know how important this route is for the local community and how much disruption the traffic controls have caused, so we are pleased that the work will mean that the road can re-open as soon as possible.”

We apologise for any delay and disruption that may be caused as a consequence of this essential maintenance work.