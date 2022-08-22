Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 22nd Aug 2022

Work completed on new base for NHS 111 and ambulance staff in north Wales

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly

Work has been completed on new integrated care contact centre for healthcare and ambulance staff in north Wales.

Staff previously based on the first floor in Ty Elwy on Richard Davies Road in St Asaph, have now moved downstairs into a state-of-the-art new facility.

It will be the new base for NHS 111 Wales, Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB) and the Trust’s Clinical Support Desk (CSD) staff.

Breakout room at the new facility

The project saw the reconfiguration of the existing ground floor offices to provide a new socially distanced control centre boasting a 74-desk capacity, a training suite, welfare facilities, break out rooms and office spaces.

A permanent resilience solution has also been installed to provide NHS 111 Wales, BCUHB and the CSD with power supply in the unlikely event of a power disruption.

Iwan Griffiths, Service Manager for NHS 111 Wales in the North, said: “It has been a pleasure being involved in the planning and opening of our new integrated care contact centre.

“The site will provide space for a variety of staff including nurses, paramedics, GP’s, pharmacists, call handlers and administrative staff.

“The new contact centre, which complements our other sites situated across Wales, will offer a comfortable and modern layout which is conveniently located for staff.”

Richard Davies, Assistant Director of Capital and Estates for the Trust said: “I am very pleased to see the final piece of the Ty Elwy building completed to such a high standard by Read Construction.

“This provides us with a truly multifunctional facility for the Trust’s corporate, training and operational staff, and is a fitting development for the North Wales 111, Training, BCUHB and CSD teams.”

Read Next

  • Business as usual at Cineworld but confirms speculation about bankruptcy filing
  • Wrexham to Chester train Storm Arwen derailment report published by investigation branch
  • Flintshire School Uniform Exchange 1 of 12 ways to help save money of uniforms
  • Flintshire School Uniform Exchange

    • Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com


    Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Business as usual at Cineworld but confirms speculation about bankruptcy filing

    News

    Wrexham to Chester train Storm Arwen derailment report published by investigation branch

    News

    Flintshire School Uniform Exchange 1 of 12 ways to help save money of uniforms

    News

    Flintshire School Uniform Exchange

    News

    Suspected drink driver with no insurance arrested after being spotted driving slowly in Buckley

    News

    Energy Price Cap: Citizens Advice Cymru calls for immediate action to help struggling households

    News

    Concerns raised over issues accessing mental health support for young people in Wales

    News

    New RSCPA figures reveal extent of cruelty towards cats in Wales

    News

    Coastguard and Lifeboat scrambled to reports of tent in the water near Connah’s Quay docks

    News




    Read 387,918 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn