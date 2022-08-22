Work completed on new base for NHS 111 and ambulance staff in north Wales

Work has been completed on new integrated care contact centre for healthcare and ambulance staff in north Wales.

Staff previously based on the first floor in Ty Elwy on Richard Davies Road in St Asaph, have now moved downstairs into a state-of-the-art new facility.

It will be the new base for NHS 111 Wales, Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB) and the Trust’s Clinical Support Desk (CSD) staff.

The project saw the reconfiguration of the existing ground floor offices to provide a new socially distanced control centre boasting a 74-desk capacity, a training suite, welfare facilities, break out rooms and office spaces.

A permanent resilience solution has also been installed to provide NHS 111 Wales, BCUHB and the CSD with power supply in the unlikely event of a power disruption.

Iwan Griffiths, Service Manager for NHS 111 Wales in the North, said: “It has been a pleasure being involved in the planning and opening of our new integrated care contact centre.

“The site will provide space for a variety of staff including nurses, paramedics, GP’s, pharmacists, call handlers and administrative staff.

“The new contact centre, which complements our other sites situated across Wales, will offer a comfortable and modern layout which is conveniently located for staff.”

Richard Davies, Assistant Director of Capital and Estates for the Trust said: “I am very pleased to see the final piece of the Ty Elwy building completed to such a high standard by Read Construction.

“This provides us with a truly multifunctional facility for the Trust’s corporate, training and operational staff, and is a fitting development for the North Wales 111, Training, BCUHB and CSD teams.”

