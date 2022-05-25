Work begins on two state-of-the-art industrial and distribution units in Deeside

McLaren Construction has commenced work on two state-of-the-art industrial and distribution units at Zone 2 on Deeside Industrial Park.

Designed by Fletcher Rae Architects, the two, single-storey, sustainable warehouses will be built to net zero carbon standard.

DEESIDE63 and DEESIDE40 will total nearly 103,000 sq ft in size and are what is known as a speculative development, where there is no formal commitment from any users as yet.

Mark Diaper, Director at Legat Owen, said: “We have advised on Zone 2, Deeside Industrial Park for the past three decades and have subsequently accrued an intrinsic knowledge of the business economy here, having secured many of the lettings.”

“The market requirements are showing strong demand for modern, highly specified and sustainable space including and DEEESIDE40/63 will certainly meet that need.”

Alex Perratt from B8RE, joint agents on the scheme, added: “We are fully let on the existing built estate which has given the client the confidence to provide much needed industrial/warehouse space.”

“The units are being built with sustainability at the heart of the design and will include solar panels and EV charging, futureproofing the units for tenant occupation.”

Joel Casstles, Project Manager at McClaren Construction, continued: “With demolition, the remediation and earth works now complete, we have now officially broken ground and working on the delivery of these much-needed speculatively developed units with practical completion due in Q4 2022.”

“Our team specialises in the construction of cutting-edge industrial facilities, and we will be working closely with the wider project team to deliver this latest extension to Zone 2.”