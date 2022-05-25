Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 25th May 2022

Updated: Wed 25th May

Work begins on two state-of-the-art industrial and distribution units in Deeside

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

McLaren Construction has commenced work on two state-of-the-art industrial and distribution units at Zone 2 on Deeside Industrial Park.

Designed by Fletcher Rae Architects, the two, single-storey, sustainable warehouses will be built to net zero carbon standard.

DEESIDE63 and DEESIDE40 will total nearly 103,000 sq ft in size and are what is known as a speculative development, where there is no formal commitment from any users as yet.

Mark Diaper, Director at Legat Owen, said: “We have advised on Zone 2, Deeside Industrial Park for the past three decades and have subsequently accrued an intrinsic knowledge of the business economy here, having secured many of the lettings.”

“The market requirements are showing strong demand for modern, highly specified and sustainable space including and DEEESIDE40/63 will certainly meet that need.”

Alex Perratt from B8RE, joint agents on the scheme, added: “We are fully let on the existing built estate which has given the client the confidence to provide much needed industrial/warehouse space.”

“The units are being built with sustainability at the heart of the design and will include solar panels and EV charging, futureproofing the units for tenant occupation.”

Joel Casstles, Project Manager at McClaren Construction, continued: “With demolition, the remediation and earth works now complete, we have now officially broken ground and working on the delivery of these much-needed speculatively developed units with practical completion due in Q4 2022.”

“Our team specialises in the construction of cutting-edge industrial facilities, and we will be working closely with the wider project team to deliver this latest extension to Zone 2.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Engineers at AMRC Cymru in Broughton develop and test a revolutionary new rein for horse riders

News

Mark Tami: 30ft high air quality barriers along A494 in Deeside an “unacceptable imposition on the community”

News

New train type spotted on Wrexham to Bidston line being tested to see if “capable of operating” on route

News

Saltney based re-use expert Paul plans to turn scrap into refugee shelters and play dens

News

Help for Wales’ countryside with £26m fund to limit carbon footprint of tourism

News

Wales Air Ambulance and Blood Bikes to benefit from housing association’s fundraising efforts

News

Prestatyn Beach retains prestigious Blue Flag status in Wales Coast Awards

News

First woman of colour elected as vice-chair of Flintshire Council vows to fight racist abuse

News

Man charged in connection with sexual offences against teenage girls in Chester

News





Read 414,465 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn