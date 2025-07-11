Woman jailed for smuggling drugs into Creamfields festival

A 26-year-old woman was sentenced to 27 months in prison at Chester Crown Court on Wednesday 9 July after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Molly Breen, 26, from Wolston Way, Coventry, was stopped by officers at an entrance to the Creamfields music festival in Daresbury on Friday 25 August 2023.

She admitted to having drugs secreted inside her vagina.

Breen removed the drugs and was turned away from the festival.

The illegal substances included 15 small snap bags and 74 tablets of MDMA, with a combined estimated value of around £1,200.

She claimed someone had asked her to carry the drugs into the event.

However, analysis of her phone revealed she had sought to purchase the drugs herself months prior, with no evidence of coercion.

Detective Constable Neil Fleming said: “Breen would have had multiple opportunities to re-think what she was doing. Amnesty bins are in place for prohibited items and there is plenty of messaging discouraging people from trying to smuggle in drugs, but despite this, she still chose to go ahead.

“Cheshire Police links in with event organisers and security staff in a bid to prevent illegal drugs getting into the site, for the safety of all those at the festival.

“So let this be a warning, while a large majority of Creamfields festivalgoers are respectful, those smuggling drugs into the event will be charged and dealt with by the courts.

“Do not make the same mistake as Breen, who is now spending time in prison for her foolish and dangerous actions.”

Spotted something? Got a story? Email: [email protected]

Latest News