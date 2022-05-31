Wisdom Labs’ help prominent Welsh firms emerge from pandemic with confidence

Wisdom Labs’ are helping prominent North Wales businesses emerge from the pandemic in a position of strategic and emotional strength.

The sessions are led by Bangor University Business School and exclusive to alumni of the 20Twenty leadership programme, targeting firms in Wrexham, north Powys and Flintshire.

Pilot workshops have been held by Learning and Evaluation Manager Greg Parry with acclaimed companies on themes including Goals and Purpose, New Mindset – Emotional Control, and Your Individual Wellbeing Plan.

Among those to take part was Allington Hughes Solicitors, based in Chester, Wrexham and Llanrwst.

Managing Director Alison Stace said: “From the feedback we’ve received, staff found the course was very practicable in providing tools to help individuals address coping mechanisms, and isolation – it was made clear we are not alone and raised awareness of relevant issues.

“Learning what you can and can’t control was really helpful, and the ‘emotional wheel’ that formed part of the session is now used as a daily reference point – it was brilliant.”

More than 1,000 participants have joined 20Twenty programmes over the years; they now form a select group who can network with like-minded individuals, share their experiences, identify opportunities, and look at further ways to work together.

Next up is Llangollen-based AN Richards transport solutions, whose Company Secretary Johanna Cooke is a long-time supporter of the project.

“The Wisdom Lab network gives me a great opportunity to meet with like-minded business leaders to discuss the trials and tribulations of running your own organisation,” said Johanna.

“The sessions offered by 20Twenty give a topical insight into solutions for real life challenges and important time out from the day to day running of the business to share best practices and to listen to well considered presentations from leadership specialists – I would recommend them to anyone.”

20Twenty Business Development Manager Jackie Whittaker added: “We found there was an appetite among the many companies who have joined us – notably online during the pandemic – for further support and tailored guidance and advice.

“We are thrilled with the feedback to the pilot Wisdom Lab sessions and look forward to rolling them out further in the months ahead.”

The next CMI (Chartered Management Institute) Level 5-7 cohort of senior managers, owners, and directors begins in September.

Places are still available for the programmes – which are 80% funded by the European Social Fund (ESF) through Welsh Government.

For more information and to sign up, email j.whittaker@bangor.ac.uk or visit the website: www.20TwentyBusinessGrowth.com.