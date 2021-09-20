Wider choice of Covid tests to be available for travellers returning to the region from abroad

International travellers returning to the region will be able to book their PCR tests from a wider range of providers.

The Welsh Government has announced the change after the UK Government confirmed new stricter rules will be introduced from 21 September to police and improve the PCR test firms.

All travellers returning to the UK from overseas must take PCR tests on their return home to help identify any new cases of coronavirus and prevent transmission.

Rules stated that travellers from Wales should use NHS tests, costing £68 each, when going overseas or face a £1,000 fine.

However, concerns were raised relating to issues with some of the private test providers, including inaccurate and misleading advertised prices, slow delivery and processing of tests and results not flowing into Welsh systems.

The rule change comes as new standards and spot checks are being introduced, which will help to address long-standing concerns and issues about the market for PCR tests for all travellers returning to the UK.

The Competitions and Market Authority (CMA) called for a rapid review of the market and the UK Government has now accepted the public watchdog’s recommendations.

Minister for North Wales, Lesley Griffiths has welcomed the announcement. She said: “As there was evidence to suggest some private testing was unreliable and overpriced, the Welsh Government was right to raise its concerns with the UK Government.

“I am pleased progress has now been made and from next week, there will be tougher penalties for private testing companies not following the law, as well as more choice for local residents.

“This was an issue that affected constituents in Wrexham so I am sure this latest announcement will be welcomed.

“Protecting the people of Wales has been the priority for the Welsh Government throughout this pandemic and I am pleased it continues to set high standards.”