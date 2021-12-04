Which? Analyses looks at which chocolate tub is the best from Celebrations, Heroes, Quality Street and Roses

Which? has released an analysis of all four most popular chocolate tubs to reveal which come out best this Christmas in terms of variety and value.

Consumer champions at Which? looked at four of the most popular Christmas chocolate boxes – Celebrations, Heroes, Quality Street and Roses – to see what they offer.

They selected the most popular chocolate boxes sold at all major supermarkets and bought three 600g – 650g tubs of each.

From there they counted each type of chocolate, then found the average amount for each chocolate in a tub.

Of all the chocolate boxes Celebrations has the least variety, containing only eight different types of chocolate.

Average tub: 12 Milkyway, 12 Snickers, 11 Mars, 8 Bounty, 8 Malteaser, 7 Twix, 6 Galaxy, 6 Galaxy Caramel

In a tub of Cadbury’s Heroes, Fudge and toffee addicts will be overjoyed with a tub of Heroes averaging at nine Eclairs and nine Fudges Which? found.

The average tub contains 9 Fudge, 9 Eclairs, 8 Creme Egg Twists, 8 Dinky Decker, 7 Crunchies, 7 Dairy Milk, 7 Dairy Milk Caramel, 5 Wispa, 5 Twirl.

Quality Street also has the most variety in its tub, with 11 different types of chocolate though a little heavily weighted on the Pink Fudges with nine on average,

Average tub: 9 Fudges, 8 Caramel Swirls, 7 Orange Cremes, 7 Toffee Fingers, 7 Strawberry Delights, 6 Toffee Pennys, 5 Purple Ones, 5 Coconut Eclairs, 5 Milk Chocolate Blocks, 4 Green Chocolate Triangles, 4 Orange Chocolate Crunchies

Researchers found nine Dairy Milks in an average tub of Roses? Here’s what else in a tub, 8 Golden Barrels, 8 Tangy Orange Cremes, 7 Hazel Whirls, 7 Strawberry Dreams, 6 Hazelnut in Caramel, 4 Country Fudge, 4 Signature Truffles, 4 Caramels.

A Which? spokesperson said: “A box of chocolates on the sofa and a Christmas movie or two on the telly has become a festive tradition for many families across the UK at Christmas time.”

“But which chocolate box gives you the most bang for your buck, and which has the best selection? ”

“Our findings show there’s very rarely an even spread of chocolates in a tub.”

“You’ll likely be left disappointed if you’re a fan of Quality Street’s Green Triangles or Celebration’s Galaxy Caramels.”

Which chocolate box is the best value for money?

