Wet wipes containing plastic to be banned in Wales from next year

Wet wipes containing plastic will be banned in Wales next year to reduce the environmental harm caused by pollution.

From December 18, 2026, it will be an offence in Wales to supply – or offer to supply – wet wipes containing plastic after the Senedd unanimously agreed regulations.

Huw Irranca-Davies, deputy first minister of Wales, said: “There should be no place for wet wipes amongst the pebbles and the sand and the seaweed on our beautiful Welsh coastline.

Mr Irranca-Davies, whose responsibilities include the environment, said a survey found 22% of people admitted to having flushed wet wipes into the sewerage system.

He warned a large volume of wet wipes – which often contain harmful plastic – enter the natural environment due to inappropriate disposal.

Exemption

He stressed an exemption will be in place if they are designed or manufactured for care and treatment because some people rely on medical-grade wet wipes that contain plastic.

He explained that the regulations, which were passed by Senedd members on June 17, add plastic wet wipes to a 2023 law prohibiting a list of single-use plastic products.

Mr Irranca-Davies said: “This pollution, as we all know, is visible, its impact is tangible, and it’s long-lasting. Taking decisive action will encourage manufacturers, retailers and consumers of the need to continue our shift towards reusable and non-plastic products.”

He told Senedd members the ban will not extend to business-to-business supply, only covering supply to consumers as with other single-use plastics.

“Wet wipes for specific industrial use, where plastic-free alternatives are unsuitable or do not exist, are not included,” he said. “But we will encourage these sectors to innovate.”

‘Thank you’

The UK-turned-Welsh minister told the Senedd banning single use products is part of an ongoing drive to reduce the damage caused by microplastic pollution.

The Conservatives’ Janet Finch-Saunders said: “It’s not often that I say this but thank you very, very much… for bringing forward your statement today and indeed this ban.”

Recalling witnessing hundreds of fish dying, Ms Finch-Saunders explained non-degradable wet wipes are reportedly behind 93% of blockages in UK sewers.

She pointed to a study which found that half of all insects in the River Taff contain plastics: “All of this is shocking and highlights the serious problem we have.”

“I only wish it was coming in December of this year,” she said. “But we have to be grateful.”

Mr Irranca-Davies said the 18-month transition period will allow manufacturers time to adapt their business as he welcomed the cross-party support for the ban.

By Chris Haines, ICNN Senedd reporter