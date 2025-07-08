Wepre Park Visitor Centre targeted in early morning break-in

Wepre Park’s Visitor Centre and Café were broken into during the early hours of Monday 7 July, causing damage to the building and theft of items.

The incident affected the centre’s opening schedule, prompting an apology to visitors.

Despite this, staff worked together to complete emergency repairs and ensure the venue was open as soon as possible.

A statement on the Wepre Park Facebook page said, “Sadly in the early hours of Monday 7th July, our Visitor Centre and Cafe were broken in to. There was damage to the building and contents, plus items stolen. This had an impact on us opening, for which we apologise. However the team pulled together whilst emergency repairs were completed, and open we did. We thank all of our visitors for your continued support.”

