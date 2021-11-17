Welsh women’s charity receives UK Government funding

Welsh Women’s Aid ‘Sector Strength Cymru’ is among 14 women and girls’ charities confirmed to receive a share of the final round of the Government’s £11.25 million Tampon Tax Fund.

The UK-wide grants generated from the VAT on period products, will be directly invested in vital projects tackling issues facing women and girls.

Over the last six years, the Tampon Tax Fund has awarded £79 million, with this final round bringing the total to £90.25 million.

In March last year, the Chancellor announced that following the UK’s departure from the EU on 1st January 2021, the EU 5% VAT charge on period products would be removed, permanently reducing associated costs for these products.

Welsh Women’s Aid are receiving a grant of £507,512 towards their project, which provides targeted support and open grant giving opportunities for Women’s Aid members across Wales that enable the development, testing and delivery of new high-quality services, activities, approaches, research, or technologies that have the overarching aim of improving the quality of life for women and girls impacted by violence against women.

Best Beginnings and White Ribbon Alliance UK are also running their project, Safer Beginnings, across the UK, including in Wales.

At the same time, the Prime Minister has announced the latest Points of Light award is being awarded to Molly Fenton, for exceptional contributions towards reducing period poverty.

Molly runs the Love Your Period campaign, which reduces stigma and period poverty in schools across Wales. She has been recognised for her inspirational work through the Prime Minister’s prestigious award.

Secretary of State for Wales, Simon Hart said:

Supporting organisations such as Welsh Women’s Aid, who do such vital work on behalf of survivors of domestic abuse, is so important. And I’m proud that the UK Government’s Tampon Tax Fund is being used to directly tackle issues facing women and girls in Wales. And I’d like to pay tribute to Molly Fenton, whose work has been recognised by this prestigious award. She has done an incredible job of raising awareness of period poverty, and starting an important conversation that affects so many women in Wales. Huge congratulations to her.

Molly Fenton said:

I am honoured to be receiving such an award, and I am honoured to see the amazing changes being made to eradicate period poverty and stigma for all across the country. My work isn’t done, and I won’t stop until every single person that menstruates has the dignity they deserve.

Sara Kirkpatrick, Chief Executive, Welsh Women’s Aid said: