Welsh Parliament lights up in Ukrainian colours as Wales shows support

The Senedd was lit up in the colours of the Ukrainian national flag last night in a show of support for the people of Ukraine.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin shocked the world yesterday when he launched an invasion of Ukraine in the early hours.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said it was a “deeply sad day for people in Ukraine, and a deeply dangerous day for the whole of the world.”

He said: “The whole of the world needs to act in solidarity and to take action to make clear to the leaders of Russia that you cannot act in this way.”

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said more than 130 people have been killed as the military actions enter day two.

The Welsh Conservatives had called for the Senedd to be lit up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag to “demonstrate Wales’ solidarity and unity with Ukraine.”

They said: “An unprovoked attack on a sovereign nation cannot be tolerated, and, while Wales cannot act directly, it is vital that democratic institutions across the world show support for partners in Ukraine.”

Plaid Cymru Leader Adam Price called Russia’s attack on Ukraine “horrific and illegal” and added that the UK Government should block Russian companies from profiting from listing on the London stock exchange – with companies like BP and Shell forced to divest from Russia.

Mr Price said that Wales stood in solidarity with Ukraine and that the nation had a “duty” to welcome and offer support to Ukrainians fleeing the conflict.

Plaid Cymru Leader Adam Price visited Ukraine over the weekend in a personal capacity as part of a delegation that included Welsh Government Counsel General Mick Antoniw.

Plaid Cymru Leader Adam Price MS said, “Putin’s attacks on Ukraine overnight are horrific and illegal. What became clear by speaking directly to Ukrainian families, organisations and trade unions during my visit to Kyiv was that they are an incredibly resilient people. They will fight to protect their nation’s independence.”

“Wales stands in solidarity with Ukraine and her people. As a nation of sanctuary, we have a duty to be prepared to welcome and offer support to fleeing Ukrainians at this horrific time.”

Wales stands with Ukraine 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇺🇦

The UK Government has said it will impose comprehensive sanctions covering “Russian elites, companies and financial institutions.”

Russian bank assets in UK are to be frozen, “totally shutting off its banking system from UK finance markets.”

The UK is banning Russian state-owned and key strategic private companies from raising finance on the UK financial markets

More than 100 companies and oligarchs at the heart of Putin’s regime will be “hit with sanctions today worth 100s of billions of pounds, asset freezes and travel bans.”

There will bepunitive new restrictions on trade and export controls against Russia’s hi-tech and strategic industries

Russia’s national airline Aeroflot has also been banned from UK airspace