Welsh government working with “enforcement authorities” to make sure face covering rules in shops “are properly observed”

Mark Drakeford has said the Welsh government is working with “enforcement authorities” to make sure that rules such as the wearing of face coverings in shops “are properly observed.”

Announcing the outcome of the latest three-week Covid regulations review, the first minister said awareness and enforcement of key Covid protection measures, including face coverings in indoor public places and on public transport, will be increased.

He also announced that from next month, people will have to show an NHS COVID Pass to enter nightclubs and mass attendance events in Wales.

The first minister also encouraged everyone to work from home whenever possible and to make sure they are fully vaccinated.

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) said people working in shops are reporting “more and more people” have stopped wearing face coverings and welcomed the ‘stronger messaging’ from the Welsh government.

During a press conference this afternoon. Mark Drakeford said: “We will be stepping up, awareness, and enforcement of those other things that we still require in Wales, which helps to keep people safe.”

“That includes the rules that are there, they are legal, they are required rules about wearing face coverings in indoor public places such as shops and public transport.”

“We will be working with those sectors to reinforce those messages.”

We will be working with our enforcement authorities to make sure that the rules in Wales are properly observed.

“Those are the ones that keep us safe, those are the rules that help to keep Wales open.”

Responding to the First Minister’s press conference, Wales TUC General Secretary Shavanah Taj said:

“We especially welcome the stronger messaging on how to keep shops safer.”

“Retail workers have been reporting that more and more people have stopped wearing face coverings and that they aren’t being consulted on changes to safety measures.”

“Welsh Government has responded swiftly to these concerns, working with unions and employers to make sure that we don’t reverse the progress that’s been made to reduce infection rates.”

NHS COVID Pass

Mark Drakeford said: “Across Wales, coronavirus cases have risen to very high levels over the summer as more people have been gathering and meeting.”

“Tragically, more people are dying from this terrible virus.”

“The very strong advice we have from our scientific advisers is to take early action to prevent infections increasing further.”

“The last thing we want is further lockdowns and for businesses to have to close their doors once again.”

“That’s why we must take small but meaningful action now to control the spread of the virus and reduce the need for tougher measures later.”

The requirement to show an NHS COVID Pass will come into force from 11 October.

It will mean all over-18s will need to have a NHS COVID Pass to enter:

Nightclubs

Indoor, non-seated events for more than 500 people, such as concerts or conventions

Outdoor non-seated events for more than 4,000 people

Any setting or event with more than 10,000 people in attendance

People who are fully vaccinated in Wales can already download the NHS COVID Pass to securely show and share their vaccine status.

It also allows people to show they have had a negative lateral flow test result within the last 48 hours.