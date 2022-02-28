Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 28th Feb 2022

Updated: Mon 28th Feb

Welsh FA condemns invasion of Ukraine and says Cymru will not play Russia for the “foreseeable future”

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) has said that its Wales teams will not play Russia for the “foreseeable future.”

The move comes as several other nations announced they will refuse to play Russia at any level, including England, Poland, the Czech Republic and Sweden.

The FAW has condemned Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine which began during the early hours of Thursday morning.

In a statement, the FAW said it “stands in solidarity with Ukraine and feels an extreme amount of sadness and shock to the recent developments in the country.”

“The FAW expresses its condemnation for the use of force and the atrocities being committed by Russia in its invasion of Ukraine.” 

“The FAW has decided that Cymru will not play any international fixtures against Russia for the foreseeable future, at any level of the game.”

“Our thoughts and support are with the people of Ukraine.”

“Сильніші разом. Together, we are stronger. Gyda’n gilydd, yn gryfach.”

Fifa has told Russia to complete their upcoming games in neutral territory under the name the Football Union of Russia without their flag and anthem following the invasion of Ukraine.

 

 



