Welsh Dark Skies Week: Clwydian Range and Dee Valley AONB will be hosting a week activities

The first-ever Welsh Dark Skies Week will see a number of online and in-person events around the country.

As part of the very first Welsh Dark Sky Week 2022, the Clwydian Range and Dee Valley AONB will be hosting a week full of dark sky activities and events to celebrate our protected dark skies.

The festival will take place from the 19th – 27th February across the country.

Wales has the highest percentage of protected dark skies in the World! On average 95% of the three national parks and five AONBs of Wales fall within the highest two categories of dark skies, including the Clwydian Range and Dee Valley AONB.

Clwydian Range and Dee Valley AONB will be hosting a whole range of events to help the community learn, discover and be inspired by the night sky.

How can you take part?

Have you always wanted to know more about our spectacular sky?

Broaden your understanding of the importance of dark skies by joining us at one of our evening online talks:

‘Our Dark Skies’ on Saturday 19th February – join the North Wales Dark Skies Officer, Dani Robertson, and learn about why dark skies are so important and what is being done in the Clwydian Range and Dee Valley to protect them.

On Sunday 20th February you can attend ‘Nocturnal Insects and the Night Sky’ – join Rochelle Meah to discover the effects of light pollution on the nocturnal behaviour, navigation and activity of spiders and moths.

Go along to a free event

Clwydian Range and Dee Valley AONB’s exciting timetable of events can help people to explore the night sky!

All of the events are free to attend, but do require booking.

Visit the Eventbrite page for our full schedule and more details on how to attend. During the week you can:

Discover Moel Famau in the dark with an exciting evening of stargazing! Join local astronomer Rob Jones for an evening of stargazing at this beautiful country park. Explore the secrets and science of the night sky, learn how to identify constellations and delight in the beauty and mystery of our amazing universe.

Gather around the campfire with local storyteller Fiona Collins for a short walk and evening of storytelling under the stars.

Visit the StarDome planetarium at Cilcain Village Hall, for an interactive session to explore the secrets and science of the night sky. While you’re there, delve into an exciting afternoon of astronomy crafts!

Help set up a portable moth trap at Plas Newydd in Llangollen, to see which nocturnal moths are present in the heart of the Dee Valley. During the evening you can also try your hand at building your very own bat box, to help conserve our nocturnal wildlife! Pop back in the morning to discover what marvellous creatures have been caught over night.

To kick off the week of celestial events, Clwydian Range and Dee Valley AONB is encouraging star enthusiasts of all ages to head into your back gardens or AONB Dark Sky Discovery Sites to marvel at the night sky!

A spokesperson said: “On any clear night, countless wonders await you in the sky.”

“You can see a galaxy 2½ million light-years away with your unaided eyes, and with binoculars spot craters on the moon!”

“There are many ways to get involved, why not gather blankets outside to create a cosy space to stargaze, watch the sky change as the sun sets into dusk, or pitch a tent in your garden to search for shooting stars!”

You can register as an AONB stargazer through this contact form, and receive a free constellation pocket guide and dark sky information pack sent to your door.