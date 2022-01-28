Weather warning for Flintshire in place for Sunday and Monday with winds of up to 70mph forecast
A weather warning has been put in place for Sunday and Monday with winds of up to 70mph expected to hit the UK.
Flintshire is covered by a yellow warning issued by the Met Office, which is effective from 6pm on Sunday until 12pm Monday.
The Met Office has said: “Strong winds will likely cause some travel disruption and generate some large and dangerous waves around the coasts.”
It has advised that transport disruption with some roads and bridges possibly closing, power cuts could also follow, as well as damage to buildings.
The alert covers neighbouring Denbighshire, Cheshire and much of the North of England.
The national weather service said: “On Sunday evening a spell of strong northwesterly winds is likely to develop across western Scotland, and then progress southeastwards eventually easing away from the North Sea coastlines during Monday morning.”
“The strongest wind gusts will mostly occur around the coastlines and over the hills, with many of these exposed locations expected to see gusts reach 50-60 mph for a time.”
“In addition, a small chance that a very limited part of the area could see a short period of more damaging gusts, that could reach 60-70mph inland, and 70-80mph around exposed coasts and hills.”
