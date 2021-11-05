‘We need additional staff to get booster jabs out more quickly’ says North Wales health board

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board is recruiting additional vaccination staff to help get booster jabs into the arms of North Wales residents as quickly as possible this winter.

Permanent and temporary positions are available for registered vaccinators, vaccinator assistants, and vaccinator administrators with full time, part time, and bank (as and when) hours available in clinics across North Wales.

People from non-clinical backgrounds are being encouraged to apply – as comprehensive training will be provided.

Those interested are invited to join the health board’s e-recruitment events, which are being held on November 15th via Microsoft Teams from 10am -12pm and 1pm – 3pm. The virtual event will provide an opportunity to speak to staff involved in the programme and find out more about the rewarding nature of working in the health board’s vaccination centres.

Following the events, attendees will be invited to apply online, with interviews held the following week. A fast-track recruitment process will ensure new staff can be introduced quickly.

Those who are interested in finding out more, but are unable to attend the virtual sessions are encouraged to register online using the same link – so details on how to apply can be emailed to them.

Graham Rustom, BCUHB’s COVID-19 Vaccination Manager, said: “We want to encourage as many people as possible to join our teams so we’re offering permanent and temporary positions, with full time, part time and bank hours available.

“These are hugely rewarding roles where you will have an opportunity to make a real difference for people in your community.

“Our vaccination teams are playing a crucial role in keeping Wales safe from COVID-19. We’re vaccinating just as quickly as other health boards, and in line with our share of the population.

“The more staff we can recruit, the quicker we can get booster jabs into the arms of people in priority groups.”

Gill Knight has worked as a COVID-19 vaccinator since December 2020. She said: “Working on the COVID-19 vaccination programme is hugely rewarding and we are all very proud of the role we have played in helping to turn the tide on the pandemic.

“This is the largest immunisation programme in the history of the NHS and it has taken a huge team effort to vaccinate so many people, so quickly.

“If you’re looking for a new challenge, working in an incredibly rewarding and worthwhile role then I would highly recommend joining our vaccination teams.”

Since the start of the booster programme in mid-September, BCUHB’s hard working vaccination teams have administered around 110,000 booster jabs, as well as more than 25,000 first, second and third doses (for those with severely weakened immune systems) in the same time.

The Health Board remains committed to offering the booster to 90 per cent of those eligible by mid-December. So far almost a third of those eligible have received their booster jab.

To book on to the vaccination e-recruitment events, simply click on the following link and fill out your details: Vaccination E-Recruitment Day (office365.com). A reminder and a link to access the event on Microsoft Teams will be emailed to you closer to the time.

For further information on the BCUHB COVID-19 Vaccination Programme, please visit: https://bcuhb.nhs.wales/covid-19/covid-19-vaccinations/