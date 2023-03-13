Water tankers brought in to provide a temporary supply after burst main in Ewloe and Hawarden

Residents in parts of Deeside have been facing water supply disruption since Sunday evening due to a burst water main, leaving a number of homes without water. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The affected areas include Ewloe and Hawarden, which has resulted in the water supplier, Welsh Water, bringing in water tankers to provide a temporary supply until the repair work is carried out. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Welsh Water has confirmed the issue on its website, saying, “We are aware of a burst on our network which is affecting the water supply to this area. Until the pipe is fixed, you may experience low pressure or no water. We expect all supplies to be fully restored by later tonight.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The company has been working to repair the issue, and as of 9:30 pm on Sunday, the repair work is expected to be completed by the early hours of the morning, with most customers expected to have their water supply restored shortly. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In the meantime, water tankers have been brought in to connect supplies to the affected homes. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Welsh Water has also provided a map on their website showing the areas impacted by the burst water main. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Residents affected by the water supply disruption are encouraged to follow the advice provided by Welsh Water and keep an eye out for further updates on the situation. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

