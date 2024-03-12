Watchdog to probe veterinary sector amid rising concerns

The competition watchdog has said that pet owners may be overpaying for medications and prescriptions.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) launched a review of the sector last September to investigate whether the acquisition of smaller practices by larger chains has decreased consumer options and increased costs in the sector.

In 2013, nearly 90% of UK veterinary practices were independent, a figure that dropped to about 45% by 2021, as per the watchdog’s most recent data.

Additionally, the watchdog reported that the cost of household pet care has risen more rapidly than inflation, further burdening households during the cost of living crisis.

The CMA has now decided to embark on a formal Market Investigation following a consultation period.

Concerns raised are multifaceted, they include the lack of accessible pricing information for consumers, the potential for overcharging for medicines and treatments, and the growing dominance of large corporate groups in local markets.

This consolidation has raised alarms about reduced competition and choice for pet owners, potentially leading to higher costs and less transparency in service provision.

One of the most pressing issues identified is the sector’s regulatory framework, which has remained largely unchanged since 1966.

The current rules, which predate the ownership of veterinary practices by non-vets, have been deemed inadequate in addressing the modern complexities of veterinary business operations, including pricing practices and ownership transparency.

The CMA has outlined five principal concerns, prompting further investigation:

Insufficient Information for Consumers: There’s a lack of accessible information for pet owners to make informed choices about veterinary practices or treatments. Lack of Price Transparency: Over 80% of vet practices checked don’t display pricing information online, leading to pet owners not shopping around due to assumed price uniformity. Unclear Treatment Costs: A significant portion of pet owners report not being informed about treatment costs upfront, including for tests, surgery, and out-of-hours care. Undisclosed Ownership and Weak Competition: Some companies own multiple local vet practices without clear disclosure, affecting consumer choice. Market consolidation has led to almost 60% of practices now being part of large groups, reducing competition and potentially limiting treatment options to higher-cost services. Regulatory and Economic Concerns: The current regulatory framework, deemed outdated, along with practices around medicine prescriptions and sales, may not adequately support competition or transparency. There’s also concern that vet practices’ significant earnings from medicine sales discourage informing pet owners about cheaper alternatives.

Sarah Cardell, Chief Executive of the CMA, underlined the importance of the veterinary sector to the UK, home to over 16 million pet owners.

She said: “We launched our review of the veterinary sector last September because this is a critical market for the UK’s 16 million pet owners. The unprecedented response we received from the public and veterinary professionals shows the strength of feeling on this issue is high and why we were right to look into this.”

“We have heard concerns from those working in the sector about the pressures they face, including acute staff shortages, and the impact this has on individual professionals. But our review has identified multiple concerns with the market that we think should be investigated further.”

“These include pet owners finding it difficult to access basic information like price lists and prescription costs – and potentially overpaying for medicines. We are also concerned about weak competition in some areas, driven in part by sector consolidation, and the incentives for large corporate groups to act in ways which may reduce competition and choice.”

“Given these strong indications of potential concern, it is time to put our work on a formal footing. We have provisionally decided to launch a market investigation because that’s the quickest route to enable us to take direct action, if needed.”

Speaking to the BBC, Malcolm Morley, senior vice president of the British Veterinary Association, said that customers should have open and honest conversations with their vets about costs.

“The people working in any practice are fundamentally motivated by animal welfare and delivering that for owners.”

But he added that there were often hidden costs involved with pets’ care.

“We don’t see the amount that it costs to run a business like this – the equipment… the expertise of the people doing it. That is often hidden and it really contrasts with the NHS which is free at point of care.”

He said that a range of factors had played into price increases in recent years, such as more advanced and more expensive equipment coming on to the market.

“A lot of advances in care – whether that’s diagnostics or treatment – there come increasing costs with those things. I think the challenge is to find the right treatment for people and their animals,” he said.

The CMA has launched a 4-week consultation to seek views from the sector on the proposal to launch a market investigation. The consultation closes on 11 April 2023 at which point it will consider the responses received and a decision will be made on how to proceed.

