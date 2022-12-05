Waste reduction efforts bring international recognition for Deeside based Redrow



Deeside based home builder Redrow has scooped two awards for its efforts to reduce waste across its operations, including being named ‘Champion of Champions’ at the International Green Apple Environment Awards.

The Ewloe headquartered company was initially announced as a Green Champion winner in the Building and Construction Waste Management category before taking the highest accolade of the night – The International Champion of Champions award – having scored more points than any other company across all categories.

Central to Redrow’s success has been its ‘Reduce the Rubble’ project. Launched 2020, Reduce the Rubble has been instrumental in Redrow’s drive to reduce its use of resources and impacts from waste.

The project tracked all waste produced during construction of a standard four-bedroom detached ‘Oxford’ house across three sites and reviewed how this could be reduced in future during procurement, design and construction.

Since the project’s completion, Redrow has implemented a number of changes to reduce waste. This has included redesigning some features of its house types, such as understairs cupboards, sloping ceilings, wardrobes and stud walls, to reduce waste from off-cuts.

Redrow recently launched a new total waste management strategy, covering its own operations and those within its supply chain, focussing on waste prevention and reduction, while reducing pollution and costs.

Redrow has also teamed up with its suppliers on several recycling schemes. Schemes like Crown Paint’s ‘paint can’ recycling scheme and Community Wood Recycling have helped ensure more than 95% of the company’s waste is diverted from landfill.

Redrow’s senior sustainability manager Lara Da Rocha Faria said: “Waste reduction is a core focus of our sustainability strategy. We were the first national housebuilder to undertake a waste project of the calibre and scale of Reduce the Rubble. It has led to us making major design changes to our house types and how we operate on site to ensure we are using fewer resources overall and recycling as many waste materials as we can.”

The Green Apple Environmental Awards ceremony took place on November 21 at the Houses of Parliament. Redrow competed against more than 500 other nominations to win.

Judges said: “The construction industry accounts for a third of all UK waste, and Redrow did not want to be part of that statistic. They found that each house built produced 10 tonnes of waste, and developed a series of measures that has seen this figure drop by 16% while also managing 98% landfill avoidance.

“Our Green Champions are the winners who have scored particularly well in their categories – and our Champion of Champions is the company that scores more points than anyone else across all categories. Our 2022 International Champion of Champions is Redrow.”

Run by The Green Organisation – an international, independent, non-profit, non-political environment group that began in 1994, the awards aim to recognise, reward and promote environmental best practice around the world. They are accredited as an official feeder scheme into the European Business Awards for the Environment and the Green World Awards.

The honour followed on from Redrow’s recent success at Zero Waste Awards, where its entry received a four-star rating in the construction category.

Established by letsrecycle.com and now in their ninth year, The Zero Waste Awards recognised recipients for their efforts to limit the amount of resources they waste. Redrow’s award was presented at a ceremony at Ember Yard, in London, on November 4.

Steve Eminton, editor of letsrecycle.com, hailed Redrow and the other recipients for tackling the climate crisis by helping to make better use of resources and reduce global emissions. He said: “The world is facing a crisis on many fronts from the loss of natural diversity through to the harm from greenhouse gases where almost half of the emissions come from producing and consuming food and goods.

“So, the importance of using fewer raw materials and recycling and reusing as much as possible as well as reducing waste is absolutely imperative. What I find particularly heartening about the work of all those who have entered the awards process is that so much of what you do is not compulsory, nor is the level of effort put in.”

