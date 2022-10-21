Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 21st Oct 2022

Warning to tenants over bogus contractors claiming to be from Flintshire Council housing repairs

Council tenants in Flintshire are being warned about a possible scam involving bogus contractors.

A number of residents have been receiving calls from someone claiming to be a contractor for “Flintshire County Council Housing Repairs.”

Flintshire Council has established that the calls, coming from a single 0330 number have not originated from their housing department.

The council is urging residents top be aware and not to give any details out over the phone.

A Flintshire County Council spokesperson said: “We have been made aware that some of their tenants have been receiving calls with the following caller ID 0330 3301983, the caller is advising that they are a contractor for Flintshire County Council Housing Repairs.”

“Checks with our Housing Department have confirmed that no contractor used by Flintshire County Council uses that phone number.”

“Tenants are advised to not give any information to the caller and end the call immediately.”

“If any tenants have any concerns over their housing, please use their usual contacts at the Council.”

