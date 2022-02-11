Warning issued to motorists over catalytic converter thefts

North Wales Police is urging drivers to remain alert to the risk of catalytic converter thefts.

The devices are commonly fitted to vehicle exhausts to reduce the amount of dangerous gases emitted.

They are often targeted by thieves as they contain valuable metals and can be removed in less than a minute.

Det Chief Insp Alun Oldfield said: “As a Force, we are still seeing too many reported thefts of catalytic converters.

“Precious metals such as rhodium, platinum and palladium are used in catalytic converters.

“The price of these metals has risen sharply in recent years and has led to an increase in the theft of catalytic converters by organised crime networks.

“January has already seen a surge in the price of Rhodium, which is likely to fuel certain organised crime networks to commit more offences.

“Hybrid cars are often commonly targeted by thieves, as their catalytic converters can contain more precious metals.

“Although some vehicle models are more likely to be targeted by thieves, we would emphasise that all vehicles equipped with these devices are at risk.”

North Wales Police has released the following advice explaining the signs of a catalytic converter theft, the actions you should take if you witness a theft, and how you can protect your own vehicle from thieves:

Spotting the signs

Thieves slide under the vehicle, often using a car jack, and use cutting tools to remove the catalytic converter.

What to do if you witness a catalytic converter theft

If the crime is in progress, call 999. People are often unsure if what they are witnessing is a catalytic converter theft, but police would rather hear about it and decide if a theft is occurring.

Do not approach suspects but, if it is safe to do so, take note of them or the number plate of their car.

If the crime has already happened then you can report it to us online or at your local police station

How can I protect my vehicle from this type of theft?