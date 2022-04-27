Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 27th Apr 2022

Warning after fires started deliberately in two areas of Deeside

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service are appealing to residents in the Flintshire area to report deliberate firestarters after a number of blazes in the county.

Firefighters have recently attended deliberate fires in areas of Connah’s Quay, Shotton and Holywell.

The fire service has warned that given the current dry spell of weather, fires can spread “very easily.”

A North Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We’ve attended a number of outdoor fires started deliberately in the Holywell, Connah’s Quay and Shotton areas over recent weeks– with the current dry conditions these can spread very easily.”

“If you have any information on deliberate fires call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

“In an emergency always call 999.”

“Help stop deliberate fires˘



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Concerns over lack of improvement in North Wales mental health services

News

Warning issued after increase in catalytic converter thefts in Flintshire

News

Local TV company joins forces with Alyn and Deeside MP in bid to Save Channel 4

News

Questions over “deeply concerning” target to cut NHS waiting times by 2025

News

Alyn and Deeside: Mark Tami among 287 MP’s banned by Kremlin from entering Russia

News

Annual MOT could be scrapped under new UK Government proposals to help with cost of living

News

Police and wardens to patrol outside Deeside school due to parking issues

News

Changes announced for hospital Covid testing in Wales

News

Hunt for Flintshire and Wrexham’s favourite community heroes begins

News





Read 393,643 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn