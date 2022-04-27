Warning after fires started deliberately in two areas of Deeside

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service are appealing to residents in the Flintshire area to report deliberate firestarters after a number of blazes in the county.

Firefighters have recently attended deliberate fires in areas of Connah’s Quay, Shotton and Holywell.

The fire service has warned that given the current dry spell of weather, fires can spread “very easily.”

A North Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We’ve attended a number of outdoor fires started deliberately in the Holywell, Connah’s Quay and Shotton areas over recent weeks– with the current dry conditions these can spread very easily.”

“If you have any information on deliberate fires call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

“In an emergency always call 999.”

“Help stop deliberate fires˘