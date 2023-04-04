Walkers raise more than £20,000 for local children’s hospices

Hundreds of walkers put their best foot forward and took on the 10-mile Llangollen Canal Walk on Sunday raising more than £20,000 for Hope House Children’s Hospices. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The event saw walkers cross the start point at the Trevor Basin in Llangollen, before heading over the world-famous Pontcysyllte Aqueduct and following the canal all the way to The Poachers pub at Chirk for refreshments before heading back to receive their special medals. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The event was sponsored by the Principality Building Society and was supported by volunteers and marshals from the Wrexham and Erddig Rotary Club. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The event was rescheduled due to the snow in March with some walkers choosing to take on the walk at a different time. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

One of those was Jane Williams, from Wrexham, who has been doing the walk for 10 years in memory of her son Evan, who died suddenly in his sleep just weeks before his 13th birthday. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

She said: “I can honestly say if we hadn’t had Hope House I don’t know what we would have done. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“By walking the Llangollen Canal Walk and raising this money for the hospices you’ve made sure families like mine continue to get the support when they need it the most.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Fundraiser Cat Dowdeswell said: “We’d like to say a huge thank you to all of our amazing supporters who have joined us on our Llangollen Canal Walk, raising £16,000 so far with more money still coming in. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“This money will be supporting seriously ill local children and their families, and without this fantastic support we simply wouldn’t be able to be here for those that need us the most. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“A huge thank you also to our super team of volunteers and our event sponsors Principality Building Society who have helped make this such a great day and sent a team to help us on the day.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

If you have been inspired to take part in an event or fundraise for Hope House Children’s Hospices then please visit hopehouse.org.uk/events to see how you can get involved. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

