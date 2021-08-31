Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 31st Aug 2021

Wales’s new Chief Nursing Officer officially takes up post

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Wales’s new Chief Nursing Officer (CNO) Sue Tranka has officially taken up post.

Originally from South Africa where she qualified as a midwife, registered general nurse, mental health and community nurse, Sue has been working for the NHS for 22 years in both operational and clinical leadership roles.

Since January 2020, Sue has been working for NHS England where she led on the national nursing response for COVID as Deputy CNO for Patient Safety and Innovation. Protecting staff and patients from nosocomial transmission of COVID has been a key focus of her work since the start of the pandemic.

She brings a wealth of expertise to her new role with the Welsh Government and is now looking forward to meeting the nursing workforce in Wales and supporting and leading them through the pandemic recovery.

Sue Tranka says: “During this unprecedented time, I have witnessed the immense contribution of our profession and I am incredibly proud of how they have stepped up to deliver care for our patients, in and out of hospital.

“I am also grateful to all those who came out of retirement to support their colleagues, and we will look to retain their expertise now as we focus on the future.

“It is imperative that as we restore services we pay close attention to the health and wellbeing of our most precious asset in the NHS: our workforce. Our nursing workforce have shown great resilience at this difficult time, and I am mindful that in keeping themselves and their colleagues safe, this has sometimes come at great personal cost.

“We have dealt with many challenges during this time and we will need to redouble our efforts on enhancing recruitment, and focusing on the right retention strategies. This pandemic is not over yet, but I’m looking forward to meeting, listening and talking with the Welsh nursing workforce as we reflect on the past 18 months and build for the future.”

NHS Wales Chief Executive Andrew Goodall says: “I’m delighted to welcome Sue to Wales and to her new role leading the nursing profession here. This has been – and continues to be – a challenging time for the NHS and I know that Sue is keen to meet the workforce and understand the pressures they are facing so that we can support them as we move into the COVID recovery period.

“Her broad experience and knowledge will be a great asset to us during this time and I’m looking forward to working with her.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Woman accused of murdering a man in Connah’s Quay in May pleads not guilty

News

New report finds average Welsh consumer needs £12,400 more in savings to feel financially secure.

News

Home Office Settlement Scheme – EU citizens in Wales still be able to access free and confidential support

News

Glyndwr University launches new board to build engineering links

News

UK devolved Governments express “grave concerns” over planned £20 Universal Credit cut and call for reversal

News

A55 one lane blocked in Flintshire due to a collision

News

Man appears in court charged with murder of Jade Ward in Shotton

News

Welsh government investing nearly £6m in technology to improve air quality in classrooms

News

Union says new Welsh government guidance on Covid safety measures in Schools is ‘contradictory and confusing’

News





Read 365,821 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn