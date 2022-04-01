Wales World Cup draw – Group B and dates for games

Wales will face England, Iran and the USA in the 2022 FIFA World Cup finals should they progress from the play-off final against either Scotland or Ukraine.

The draw took place in Doha, Qatar this evening (Friday 1 April), and Rob Page’s side were drawn in Group B.

The tournament is scheduled to take place between 21 November to 18 December in the Middle East. The fixture schedule and venues will be announced in due course.

Wales’ participation in the competition will depend on the yet to be scheduled play-off final against Scotland or Ukraine.

Two goals from Gareth Bale in last week’s 2-1 win against Austria ensured Cymru’s place in the play-off final.

The full group is:

England

Iran

USA

Wales or Scotland or Ukraine (‘UEFA Path A winners’)

The provisional fixture dates are:

21 November 2022 England v Iran

21 November 2022 United States v UEFA Path A winners

25 November 2022 England v United States

25 November 2022 UEFA Path A winners v Iran

29 November 2022 UEFA Path A winners v England

29 November 2022 Iran v United States

No kick off times have been released yet.

Scotland’s semi-final qualifying play off against Ukraine was postponed until hopefully June. The winner of that will face Wales, who beat Austria, to get the right to play in the World Cup.

[Photo: FAW]