Wales & West Utilities partners with Flintshire County Council to deliver Warm Home Assistance scheme

Wales & West Utilities has partnered with Flintshire County Council to deliver its Warm Home Assistance scheme – working to tackle fuel poverty and funding connections to mains gas right across Wales and south west England.

The gas emergency and pipeline service has been running the scheme since 2009 and, to date, has funded more than 15,000 connections to mains gas by offering vouchers towards the cost of a new gas supply to eligible households.

By connecting to the mains gas network people can not only save hundreds of pounds on their household bills, but also play their part in helping the country go green and get to Net Zero.

Across Wales and south west England, much of the gas network is now ready to transport green gases like hydrogen and biomethane.

After a successful tendering process, Flintshire County Council has become its key partner and will now work to help communities across Wales and south west England to save them money on their energy bills by gaining access to advice and funding towards a new gas connection, new central heating systems and home insulation.

David Robinson, Wales & West Utilities Director of Business Services at Wales & West Utilities said:

“Over the past few years we have worked well with Flintshire County Council to connect communities in their area to the mains gas network and are now delighted that we will be continuing our relationship. “Our Warm Home Assistance scheme exists to help more people enjoy warm, energy-efficient homes across Wales and the south west of England and we encourage anyone who thinks they may be eligible to receive funding to contact us. “Connecting homes to the gas network not only helps people save money on their energy bills today – it also means they will be able to play their part in helping the UK go green. Across Wales and south west England, much of the gas network is now ready to transport green gases like hydrogen and biomethane.”

Wales & West Utilities’ Warm Home Assistance scheme is for private householders, private tenants and tenants who rent from a local authority or housing association. If you might struggle with the costs of a new gas connection or insulation, the scheme is there to help. By contacting Wales & West Utilities for a quote we can assess whether you could qualify for:

funding towards a gas connection

help with installing a gas meter

help with the cost of a new gas boiler or central-heating system and;

help with loft and cavity-wall insulation;

Flintshire’s Cabinet Member for Planning and Public Protection, Councillor Chris Bithell, said:

“It is great to see the excellent work done by the Council’s domestic energy team reflected in this way. Their commitment to the customers with whom they work is exemplary and I am delighted to see that Wales & West Utilities have recognised this too and I am sure that this will be a very successful partnership.”

For more information on the Warm Home Assistance Fund please visit: http://wwutilities.co.uk/warmhomeassistance or call 0800 912 2999.