Wales wants to meet 100% of its electricity needs from renewable sources within 12 years
The Welsh Government has published a consultation on its “ambitious but credible” targets for Wales to meet 100% of its electricity needs from renewable sources by 2035.
The Welsh Government has adjusted its target of Wales meeting 70% of its electricity demand from renewable sources by 2030.
In 2021 Wales generated 55% of its electricity from renewables, down from 56% the previous year.
The climate crisis and recent energy price surge have highlighted the need for a further step change in ambitions.
The new targets signal Wales’s goals for renewable energy and the government’s priority to move away from fossil fuels.
Climate Change Minister Julie James, has proposed a target for at least 1.5GW of renewable energy capacity to be locally owned by 2035, excluding heat pumps.
Furthermore, it has proposed that it continue to keep pace with consumption, which is likely to at least double by 2050.
The evidence published alongside the proposals indicates the pipeline of projects in development and an illustrative pathway to meeting this target.
The role of offshore wind is expected to play a significant part in reaching this goal.
Last week, the Crown Estate announced the issuance of seabed leases to 8 GW of offshore wind projects, including the 1.5 GW Mona project off the north Wales coast.
This is a major milestone towards the goal of delivering these projects by the end of this decade.
Fixed offshore wind is already supporting the local economy in north Wales, sustaining 240 jobs at the port of Mostyn.
Julie James said: “Our previous targets signalled our high ambitions for renewable energy and this Government’s desire to move away from a use of, and reliance on, fossil fuels.”
“However, the climate crisis shows that we cannot afford to rest on our laurels. Providing new targets compels us to strive towards Net Zero as quickly as we realistically can.”
“The evidence is clear that towards the end of this decade we will need to rapidly ramp up our generation of electricity to meet our energy needs.”
“The renewable energy target proposals that we are consulting on are ambitious, but credible.”
"I am very pleased that they propose a pathway for us to meet the equivalent of 100% of our annual electricity consumption from renewable electricity by 2035, and to continue to keep pace with consumption thereafter."
