Wales to scrap PCR tests for fully-vaccinated returning travellers despite concerns over UK Government approach

Wales is to follow England and allow fully-vaccinated travellers arriving back into the country to take a lateral flow test instead of the current requirement to take a PCR test.

Wales’ Health Minister Eluned Morgan has announced the change today despite concerns “about the UK Government’s approach – and the speed at which it is opening up international travel and its decisions to change the border health measures.”

From Sunday (24 October) fully vaccinated passengers and most under 18s arriving in England from countries not on the red list can take a cheaper lateral flow test, on or before day 2 of their arrival into the UK. These can be booked from 22 October.

The Welsh government has been opposed to the move but has now said it would follow but a week later.

The Health Minister said: “We are unable to introduce the changes at the same time as we have not received sufficient or timely information from the UK Government on how these changes will operate in practice. ”

From Sunday 31 October, all adults in Wales, who have completed their two-dose course of the Covid-19 vaccine and the majority of under 18s, who have travelled from countries which are not on the red list, will be able to take a lateral flow test, on or before day two of their arrival into the UK.

If people have a positive lateral flow test on their return from travelling overseas, they will be required to isolate for 10 days and take a follow-up PCR test.

People will continue to have the option of booking and taking a PCR test as the required day two test as they currently have.

In a written statement, Eluned Morgan, said: