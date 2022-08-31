Wales to return to the Racecourse stadium

Wrexham Football Club have said an agreement has been reached with the FA of Wales that will see three different Wales teams play at the Racecourse Ground in the 2022/23 season.

The first game will take place on the 27th September when the U19’s entertain Gibraltar in a UEFA Qualifying Round fixture.

In November there will be a Women’s friendly fixture and in March 2023, the U21’s will feature in a UEFA Qualifying Match.

The Club are encouraging a large turnout for the games, they say it “…will provide further evidence of the demand to see International Football back in North Wales on a regular basis and at the Racecourse Ground in particular.”

Ticket details will be available in due course.

The announcement follows a positive trajectory of international football prospects at the stadium, with the FAW looking to bring full men first team internationals – and possibly Wales v Scotland fixture to celebrate the FAW’s 150th anniversary.

