Wales poised and ready to become global tourist destination, says Welsh Affairs Committee

Wales is ready to take its place as a global tourist destination, according to members of the Welsh Affairs Committee who recently returned from a fact-finding trip to the United States. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The committee travelled to New York, Washington and Atlanta to tour a new nuclear site, meet with business leaders, and develop relationships with the Welsh Caucus in Congress. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Officials from VisitBritain and VisitWales told the committee that “the moment for Wales is now,” thanks in part to Disney+’s hit show “Welcome to Wrexham” introducing a generation of Americans to Welsh communities. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The committee also met with officials from the Welsh Government, Department of International Trade and the UK’s Diplomatic Service to discuss ongoing efforts to promote Wales’ offerings, including its reputation as a sporting nation with cutting-edge business communities, outstanding natural beauty, and historic heritage links to the US Welsh population. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​





‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In addition to exploring opportunities for tourism, the committee also followed up on its inquiry into nuclear energy in Wales, touring the new Bechtel and Westinghouse plant at Waynesboro, Georgia. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Bechtel and Westinghouse have expressed interest in developing a gigawatt-scale nuclear reactor in Wylfa to meet the ambitions of the British Energy Security Strategy. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The committee also used the opportunity of the trip to promote Welsh lamb to the Meat Import Council of America and learn about barriers to increasing exports. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A meeting to learn about New York’s offshore wind projects also helped the committee understand the global floating offshore wind opportunity, where the UK is leading the world. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Welsh Affairs Committee Chair, Rt Hon Stephen Crabb MP, said the trip had left the committee “energized by the commitment of our public servants representing Wales overseas and enriched by the learning and new relationships we have fostered.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

