Wales leads UK for concern over animal welfare, says RSPCA

Wales has the highest proportion of animal lovers in the UK, according to a new survey by RSPCA Cymru as it launches its manifesto ahead of next year’s Senedd election.

The charity’s annual Animal Kindness Index found that 75 per cent of people in Wales consider themselves animal lovers, more than in Scotland (72 per cent), England (70 per cent), and Northern Ireland (69 per cent).

Animal welfare ranks among the top three causes Welsh people care about, second only to mental health and on par with physical health, the survey showed.

The survey also revealed that 85 per cent of adults in Wales believe animal welfare should be protected through government legislation, an increase from 82 per cent last year.

The new RSPCA Cymru manifesto, titled ‘Securing A Better Future For Animal Welfare in Wales’, sets out a series of priorities for the next Welsh Government and Senedd members. These include granting RSPCA inspectors statutory powers, tougher laws to protect pets, regulation of horse welfare, bans on certain farming practices such as cages, and new protections for wildlife.

Billie-Jade Thomas, RSPCA Cymru’s Senior Public Affairs Manager, said: “It’s clear that Wales is a nation of animal lovers and that animal welfare is important to a staggering majority of prospective voters, which is something we’d urge political parties and candidates to really take on board before next year’s Senedd election.

“Our data speaks volumes and highlights that those in power are expected to do what they can to legislate to protect animals across our country.

“Our manifesto is bold and ambitious and covers companion, farmed, wild and all animals in between; with a huge number of issues for the next Welsh Government and the growing number of Senedd Members to explore for the good of every kind.”

She added that while there has been progress in the current Senedd, including bans on snares and glue traps and mandatory CCTV in slaughterhouses, “there is still plenty more that could be done to ensure a good life for every animal in Wales.”

The manifesto was launched in the Senedd on 9 July, with discussions ongoing between RSPCA Cymru and political parties ahead of the 2026 election.

The charity, which remains politically neutral, encourages the public to engage with parties and highlight the importance of animal welfare.

