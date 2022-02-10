Wales’ First Minister Mark Drakeford tests positive for Covid

Wales’ First Minister Mark Drakeford is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid, the BBC reports.

This week Welsh government ministers have been meeting to discuss any loosening or changes to the remaining measures as part of the first three weekly review of the year.

Mr Drakeford was due to announce the results of the latest review on Friday, economy minister Vaughan Gething will now take the press conference tomorrow afternoon.

A Welsh government spokesman said the first minister tested positive after taking a PCR test, the BBC report states.

It adds “he is self-isolating and working remotely.”In terms of removing the remaining restrictions, Health Minister Eluned Morgan said face coverings and covid passes would be discussed when cabinet met this week.

However she said that face masks “make people understand that covid is still very much alive” and circulating.

She said: “I think what’s important is that people understand that face coverings have made a major contribution, certainly to people being aware that covid is very much still alive in our communities.

“The cabinet will be making decisions this week and the first minister will be responding to the 21 day review, determining what we’ll be doing not just on face coverings, but also on covid passes and risk assessment and the need to self isolate.

All of these things will be covered in the review.“But it is clear that face coverings, I think, make people understand that covid is still very much alive and we need to of course make sure that we base our decisions on evidence.

“I would like to make it clear that the covid is very much still with us in our communities.