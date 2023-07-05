Viva La Broughton! Good news for the Flintshire wing makers as Mexican airline signs 90 jet Airbus deal

There is good news for Broughton wing makers, Viva Aerobus, the Mexican ultra-low-cost airline, has announced an ambitious expansion plan, signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for 90 A321neo aircraft from Airbus. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The deal, once finalised, will take the airline’s order book to 170 A320 family aircraft, all the wings will be made at Airbus Broughton. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Juan Carlos Zuazua, CEO of Viva Aerobus, shared his enthusiasm for the deal: “These 90 A321neo 240-seater aircraft will allow us to grow and renew our fleet while maintaining the status of the youngest fleet in Latin America.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Zuazua stressed the benefits of the deal, highlighting the operational efficiency, reliability, and fuel-efficiency of the A321neo aircraft. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In addition to offering passengers an enhanced experience, he expects the new aircraft to lower airfares further, supporting the airline’s commitment to affordable travel. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Airbus A321neo, the largest member of the A320neo family, boasts impressive range and performance figures. It offers over 20 percent fuel savings and a 50 percent noise reduction compared to previous single-aisle generation aircraft, courtesy of its new generation engines and Sharklets. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Viva Aerobus has a long history with Airbus. In 2013, it placed an order for 52 A320 family aircraft, marking the largest Airbus aircraft order by a single Mexican airline. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The order book grew in 2018 with an additional 25 A321neo aircraft. The airline currently operates 74 A320 family aircraft. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Christian Scherer, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Airbus International, expressed Airbus’ delight to continue its longstanding partnership with Viva Aerobus: “The Mexican leisure market is in full recovery mode, and Viva Aerobus is at the centre of the action!” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Airbus has a strong presence in Latin America and the Caribbean, selling over 1,150 aircraft. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Currently, more than 750 Airbus aircraft operate throughout the region, and another 500 are in the order backlog, giving Airbus a market share of nearly 60% of in-service passenger aircraft. Since 1994, Airbus has secured 75% of net orders in the region. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

