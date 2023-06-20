Vaughan Gething flying the flag for Wales’ aerospace companies at Paris Air Show

In a show of confidence in Wales’ aerospace industry, Wales’ Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething, is advocating for more investment at the Paris Air Show today. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Minister’s presence at the world’s largest aerospace event seeks to position Wales as an ideal location for companies interested in expanding their footprint in the UK. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Minister’s visit aligns with Wales in France year, a year-long celebration initiated by the Welsh Government to highlight Wales’ historic connections with France. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Paris Air Show is an international affair, hosting over 2,400 exhibitors from 49 countries and drawing in 139,000 trade visitors from 185 countries. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Boasting a strong track record in aerospace manufacturing and MRO (maintenance, repair, and overhaul) activities, Wales is home to over 160 aerospace companies. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

These businesses employ more than 23,000 people across Wales, contributing to 10% of the UK’s aerospace industry. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Global aerospace and defence giants such as Raytheon, GE, Airbus, General Dynamics and Safran have significant operations in Wales, where their state-of-the-art facilities manufacture, supply, maintain, repair and overhaul aircraft from around the world. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In addition to industry, Wales is a hotspot for cutting-edge research, supporting the aerospace sector’s transition to Net Zero by 2050. Noteworthy contributions come from eight universities and Catapult R&D Centres at Broughton’s AMRC Cymru and the Compound Semiconductor Applications Catapult. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Gething’s agenda at the show includes meeting representatives of leading aerospace companies like Airbus, Thales, GE, Triumph, and Safran. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

He expressed his pride in the pivotal role the aerospace sector plays in the Welsh economy, highlighting the opportunities presented by the Paris Air Show for promoting Wales as a favourable investment location. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Minister said: “Wales’ presence at the Paris Air Show this week allows us to showcase our industry to a global audience. My message to that audience is clear – Wales is a great place to invest, and that the Welsh Government is a stable government and a trusted partner for businesses who want to make their future part of Wales’ future.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Wales enjoys a symbiotic relationship with France, hosting 80 French companies that employ over 10,000 people. As Wales’ third largest inward investor, French companies have created over 1,700 new jobs in Wales in the past eight years, safeguarded over 6,400 jobs, and France stands as the fourth biggest export destination for Welsh goods with exports amounting to over £1.5bn in 2022. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

