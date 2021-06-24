Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 24th Jun 2021

Up to 100 spectators will be allowed into football grounds in Wales following successful test events  

Up to 100 spectators will be allowed into football grounds the Football Association of Wales (FAW) has announced.

The move follows successful FAW test events that saw spectators return to several friendly fixtures across Wales over the past fortnight.

All clubs in the country can now welcome back up to 100 spectators into their grounds.

“Clubs that expect demand of over 100 spectators can make a request to the FAW for a site visit in order to demonstrate how it can manage over 100 spectators safely, whilst ensuring Welsh Government’s social distancing can be met at all times.” The FAW has said in a statement.

“It’s important to note that the health and safety of everyone attending a game is of the utmost importance.” The statement adds.

The FAW has issued the following guidance.

  • If you have received a designated arrival time, entry and parking instructions please follow.
  • It is important to arrive on your own or in household bubble.
  • Remember to bring a face covering and observe social distancing. Stewards will help with advice on seating and standing positions.
  • Prior to entry there will be a temperature check. You will then need to complete a Spectator Code of Conduct and a Medical Questionnaire (which also acts as the track and trace form). Some clubs may ask for these to be completed digitally online.
  • Sanitising points will be located around the ground and fans will be required to use them.
  • Masks must be worn at all times and social distancing must also be maintained throughout the game.
  • Listen to the PA announcements as they might contain important information.
  • If refreshments are available, it is recommended that contactless payment is used where possible.

he FAW has produced a video for clubs and fans in order to familiarise themselves with what to expect on a matchday under the Return to Spectating Regulations.



