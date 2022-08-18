“Unprecedented demand” on A&E Departments across North Wales leads to “significant bed shortages”

The region’s health board has warned today it is seeing an “unprecedented demand” on Emergency Departments across North Wales which is leading to “significant long waits” to be seen.

People are being asked to use health services “wisely and to only visit the Emergency Department if absolutely necessary.”

Since Friday, 12 August 2022, Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board said it has seen over 2,000 people attend Emergency Departments, “the high number of patients together with the difficulty in discharging medically-fit patients from hospital is leading to significant bed shortages across the sites.”

The influx is having an impact on planned surgery being able to go ahead, there are also lengthy ambulance waits outside Emergency Departments, “which means that paramedics are unable to respond to other emergency calls in our communities.” The health board said.

Dr Pete Williams, Consultant in Emergency Medicine at Ysbyty Gwynedd, said: “Like hospitals across the country, we continue to be very busy as a result of increased admissions following last week’s hot weather and delays in discharging patients who no longer need an acute bed. We expect our Emergency Department to remain extremely busy for some days to come.”

“All our patients are prioritised by clinical need, if you have a life-threatening injury or illness – we want to see you. If you feel unwell and it’s not an emergency please seek an alternative service such as Pharmacy, your GP or Minor Injury Unit.”

Dr Williams said: “If you do not have a life-threatening condition and you attend the Emergency Department you will be waiting a considerable amount of time to be seen as our most sickest patients are our priority.”

The health board said its priority is “always to ensure that every patient is discharged from hospital at the right time, because of the current challenges this is increasingly difficult which results in patients experiencing protracted delays in hospital beds.”

“If you have a relative or loved one in hospital who is assessed as being well enough to go home, but is waiting to be discharged with homecare and community health support, you may be able to help them to get home more quickly if you and your family are in a position to support them at home.”

“If your relative is waiting for a formal package of care, you may be able to offer support and care in the short term. If you feel that this is an option that you could consider, to facilitate hospital discharge please speak to the ward manager or your social worker to explore further.”

The health board said: “Spending as little time in hospital is better for patients and means that NHS beds can be freed up for others with urgent care needs.”

“Supporting older patients to get home from hospital efficiently is an important part of their recovery and it also protects them from negative consequences of hospital admission, such as hospital acquired infection, falls and a loss of independence.”

People can help hospital staff by:

• Supporting the return home of patients and relatives who have completed their treatment and ready to leave hospital. This will ensure there are beds available to support patients who need our care

• There are a number of options and local services across North Wales to help you get the right advice and/or treatment – visit the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board website in the first instance if your symptoms are not an emergency

