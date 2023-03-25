Union urges Post Office workers to accept 9% pay rise and up to £3,000 lump sums

Postal workers across the UK could be set for a pay boost after the Communication Workers Union (CWU) announced it is urging its members to vote in favour of a new agreement with Royal Mail Group. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The deal, which is being put to postal workers in a ballot, would increase basic pay by 9% across the board, with lump-sum payments ranging from £1,925 to £3,000. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Announcing the endorsement of the negotiators’ agreement, CWU acting deputy general secretary postal Andy Furey described it as a “fair deal in difficult circumstances” that could not have been achieved without the support of its members. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Talks between the union and Royal Mail leaders took place after a pause in a series of strikes and other industrial action that began in May 2022. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“If members endorse the deal, all CWU-grades will receive a fully consolidated 9 per cent pay increase with effect from 1st April 2023. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Lump-sums ranging from £1,325 to £2,500 will also be paid to all CWU-grades, with a further £650 to those with a 2022/23 basic salary below £24k and £500 for those with a 2022/23 basic salary above £24k,” the CWU said in a statement. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The agreement would also provide for a range of improvements on annual leave, scheduled attendance, family-friendly policies, entry rates in Crowns and night duty allowances. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Reps from the CWU have been keen to support the deal, with Alan Robertson, CWU Post Office Supply Chain Northern Area Rep, describing it as “a very good deal” that has come a long way from what was initially offered. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Carole Bowmaker, CWU Post Office Counters Territorial Rep, added: “It’s a very good deal and thanks to our brilliant members and the solid stance they’ve taken over these difficult past months.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The ballot papers will go out to approximately 1,400 Post Office members from early next week, with voting closing on 11th April. If the agreement is approved, postal workers would receive the pay increase from 1st April. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

