Unilever issues urgent Magnum recall due to ‘possible presence of plastic and metal’

Unilever has announced a recall of a specific batch of Magnum Almond Ice Cream Sticks (3x100ml) after concerns arose over the potential presence of plastic and metal in the products.

The contamination makes the ice creams unsafe for consumption, according to a warning from the Food Standards Agency.

Product Details

Product Name: Magnum Almond Ice Cream Sticks (3 pack)

Magnum Almond Ice Cream Sticks (3 pack) Pack Size: 3x100ml

3x100ml Batch Codes: L3338, L3339, L3340, L3341, L3342

L3338, L3339, L3340, L3341, L3342 Best Before: End of December 2025

The risk statement issued highlighted that the implicated products might contain pieces of plastic and metal, posing a significant health risk to consumers.

In response to this discovery, Unilever has taken measures to remove the affected products from shelves.

The company has also set up point of sale notices in all retail stores carrying these items, informing customers of the recall and advising on the steps to follow if they have purchased the product.

The Food Standards Agency and Unilever strongly advise consumers who have purchased the affected ice creams to not consume them.

For further guidance or to address concerns, customers can contact the Unilever careline on 0800146252 or via email at ukicare@unilever.com.