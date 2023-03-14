Ukrainians in Wales facing homelessness crisis, warns British Red Cross

The British Red Cross has warned that better infrastructure is needed to support Ukrainians rebuilding their lives in Wales, one year on from the launch of the Welsh Government’s Super Sponsorship Scheme. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The charity’s report on how people displaced by the conflict in Ukraine are finding safety in the UK, reflects on the successes and challenges of the UK’s response to people fleeing the conflict in Ukraine, including in Wales. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The scheme allowed Ukrainians to select the Welsh Government as their sponsor, receive a visa and travel immediately to Wales. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

However, the exceptionally high demand for the scheme and a shortage of suitable accommodation forced the Welsh Government to suspend the scheme in June 2022. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The British Red Cross has praised the Welsh Government’s efforts to support those arriving from Ukraine but warns that the schemes didn’t always have the infrastructure needed to meet demand. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The charity calls on governments at both UK and Welsh levels to establish schemes to help Ukrainians into private rented properties by meeting upfront costs and acting as guarantors when needed. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

It also recommends that governments reflect on lessons from the past year to improve schemes for Ukrainians settling in Wales and design safe routes for people seeking protection in the future. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The charity has also expressed concerns over the risk of people from Ukraine becoming homeless due to the cost-of-living crisis, challenges securing private accommodation and the benefit cap. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

At least 80 Ukrainians are seeking homelessness support from Welsh local councils, but the true figure is likely to be much higher as only 14 of 21 councils fed into the report. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The British Red Cross is calling on the Welsh Government to monitor and publish the number of Ukrainians at risk of homelessness, so that it can provide support to those who need it and prevent the numbers from growing. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Kate Griffiths, British Red Cross Director for Wales, said: ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The Super Sponsorship Scheme should be celebrated for allowing people to escape the conflict in Ukraine. But one year on, it’s clear the scheme hasn’t been able to meet some basic needs for people seeking refuge in Wales. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The Welsh Government must build on the warm welcome it’s given to families so far and help them into safe, suitable and affordable accommodation so they can start to rebuild their lives. It should work with the UK Government and the WLGA to establish schemes to help Ukrainians into private rented properties by meeting the upfront costs and acting as guarantors when needed. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“It’s also important for governments at every level to reflect on lessons from the past year, to improve schemes for Ukrainians still settling in Wales and the design of safe routes for people seeking protection in the future.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Paul, who is part of the Red Cross volunteer team for the Ukraine Support Line, said that the majority of the calls he takes are from refugees looking to access schools and healthcare. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Many of the people he speaks to do not speak English, so it’s not uncommon for a child to be the one helping their parents or guardians with the initial call. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The charity is urging the UK Government to increase monthly payments for all hosts in line with the rising cost of living and work with national and local governments to share best practice and rapidly develop ways to prevent homelessness and help people into the private rented sector. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The British Red Cross is the UK’s largest refugee service provider. Over the last year, it has supported more than 60,000 Ukrainians in the UK with help including emergency cash, emotional support and SIM cards. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In addition, the charity’s refugee services have helped more than 2,000 Ukrainians in the UK who are struggling with accommodation, food and basic supplies. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This report comes as part of ongoing efforts to support those displaced by conflict around the world. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

While the UK has made significant progress in recent years, the British Red Cross is calling for further action and clarity from the UK Government to support people displaced by the conflict in Ukraine and prevent thousands more people from being pushed into poverty and homelessness. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

