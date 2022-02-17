Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 17th Feb 2022

Updated: Thu 17th Feb

UK storms – RNLI encouraging extreme caution as ‘coastlines could become dangerous’

As the Met Office predicts dangerous weather for the UK this week in a double storm forecast, the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) have released key safety advice as coastlines could become dangerous.

An amber warning for the whole of Wales with winds of up to 100mph has also been issued for Friday as Storm Eunice is predicted to hit.

It comes as Wales is already being affected by Storm Dudley with a large part of the country covered by a separate yellow wind warning.

Lifesaving charity, the RNLI, is encouraging people to exercise extreme caution if visiting the shoreline, especially along exposed cliffs, seafronts and piers.

RNLI Water Safety Lead Chris Cousens said:

“The expected storms could make our seas treacherous, increasing the risk for those visiting the coast around the UK and Ireland.”

“In a normal year around, 150 people lose their lives at the coast and we know that more than half of those never intended to be in the water.”

“So, whether you are walking, running or cycling at the coast, please be extra responsible and avoid taking unnecessary risk or entering the water.”

“In particular, we ask people to stay well back from stormy, wintery seas and cliff edges, check tide times before you go, take a phone with you, and call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard if you or someone else is in trouble.”

The RNLI’s key water safety advice is:

· Take care if walking near cliffs – be aware of ice and frost, know your route and keep dogs on a lead.

· Check weather forecasts and tide times daily.

· Take a fully charged phone.

· Check your equipment is in good working order.

· Be aware of the conditions and your capabilities.

· In an emergency call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.



