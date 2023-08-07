UK Scouts, including Flintshire contingent leave World Jamboree site in South Korea as typhoon approaches

The 25th World Scout Jamboree in South Korea has been abruptly terminated as Typhoon Khanun approaches, following a series of challenges including extreme heat and poor sanitary conditions. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The international event, attended by over 40,000 young people, had already faced difficulties from the start, including an unprecedented heatwave with temperatures reaching 35C. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Hundreds were affected by heat exhaustion, with UK scouts among those impacted. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The UK contingent, the largest in attendance with 4,500 people, including 72 Scouts from Wales and seven from Flintshire, were moved to hotels in Seoul on Saturday. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

UK Scouts confirmed the transfer was completed on Sunday, 6th August. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Their Chief Executive Matt Hyde detailed the reasons for the move, citing concerns over sanitation, food availability, punishing heat, and medical services. “We were particularly concerned about sanitation… worried about food… concerned about the heat… concerned about medical services,” Hyde said. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The relocation has meant the UK Scouts will continue the Jamboree journey in Seoul, with an engaging programme of activities. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Hyde expressed disappointment in the organisers but praised the response of the British Embassy and the Mayor of Seoul, who assisted in arranging water activities, trekking, city bus tours, cultural exchanges, and more. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The warmth of the Seoul community also touched the UK contingent, with a local football team offering 4,000 tickets to a game. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Hyde described the response of the adult volunteers and young people as “truly inspiring,” saying they are “a credit to scouting and a credit to the UK.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

